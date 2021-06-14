Woman charged with fatally stabbing man at West Houston hotel, police say

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead on the third floor of a West Houston hotel.

Letoia Monique Steward, 39, was arrested and is accused of the fatal stabbing at the Hometown Studios in the 2100 block of Highway 6 South.

According to Houston police, they responded to the scene just after midnight on Monday, June 14 after receiving a call about an assault. When they arrived, police said they found the 35-year-old man lying in the walkway in front of a room. They said he suffered a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said Steward told officers the victim was her boyfriend. She was detained at the scene.