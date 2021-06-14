Have you seen him? Police searching for man accused of sexually assaulting child

HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive who they say is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

In October 2019, Houston police said they received a report of the assault that occurred in the 10500 block of S. Post Oak Road. During the investigation, detectives said they learned that the fugitive, Noe Acuna, 41, sexually assaulted the victim on or around Nov. 12, 2018.

Acuna is described as a Hispanic male, 5′8″, 190 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of Acuna.

Tips can be reported to 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.