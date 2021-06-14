1 dead, 5 injured in plane crash at Madisonville airport, deputies say

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

MADISONVILLE, Texas – Madisonville County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a plane crash they said left one person dead and five people injured at the Madisonville Municipal Airport Monday.

Deputies said they received reports of the crash around midnight. According to investigators, a single-engine airplane was 200-300 yards short of the runway when it crashed. The fire department and EMS were also called to the scene.

Five people are in critical condition are were transported by Life Flight to various hospitals in the area. Deputies said the pilot died at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating the crash.

This is a developing story.