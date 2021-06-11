Sketch of suspect who pistol-whipped grandmother, grandson during robbery at Kroger in Galveston, police say

The Galveston Police Department released a sketch photo of one of two suspects involved in an aggravated robbery that left a 72-year-old grandmother and her grandson being pistol-whipped Monday at a Kroger, police said.

GALVESTON, Texas – The Galveston Police Department released a sketch photo of one of two suspects involved in a robbery that left a 72-year-old grandmother and her grandson being pistol-whipped Monday at a Kroger, police said.

Local businesses are offering a reward of up to $8,250 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Officers said the violent incident happened around 10 p.m. at the store located at 5730 Seawall Blvd.

Two armed men approached the woman and her 21-year-old grandson in the store’s parking lot while they were putting groceries in the vehicle and pistol-whipped them multiple times before running off with a watch and a gold chain, police said.

Police said the grandmother was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and the grandson was treated at the scene. Police said the woman suffered several bruises and received stitches for her injuries. Police said the woman is doing “OK” and recovering but still shaken and traumatized from the robbery.

Police said the two suspects, who are described as men with facial tattoos wearing a red hoodie and black hoodie, took off in a white sedan or possibly a Honda with no rear license plate.

Anyone with information on this case or on the suspects involved is urged to call Galveston police at 409-765-3702.