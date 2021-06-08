72-year-old woman pistol-whipped during robbery at Kroger in Galveston, police say

Elderly woman pistol-whipped during robbery at Kroger in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston police said they are looking for suspects responsible for pistol-whipping a 72-year-old woman during a robbery at a Kroger in Galveston Monday.

Officers said the violent incident happened around 10 p.m. at the store located at 5730 Seawall Blvd.

Two armed men approached the woman and another person in the store’s parking lot and pistol-whipped them, investigators said. According to Lt. Joel Caldwell with Galveston PD, the woman is currently suffering from facial injuries.

Police said the two suspects, who are described as having facial tattoos, took off in a white sedan or possibly a Honda with no rear license plate.

Anyone with information on this case or on the suspects involved is urged to call Galveston police at 409-765-3702.