15-year-old dies in UTV rollover crash in Montgomery County

HOUSTON – A 15-year-old girl died after a UTV rolled over last night in Montgomery County.

Lake Conroe Fire Department responded to the crash, which happened just before 10 p.m. in the Crown Ranch subdivision.

Montgomery County law enforcement investigators say four teenage girls -- between 15 and 17 years old -- were traveling at a high rate of speed as they came to a curve.

That’s when the driver told deputies her steering wheel jerked -- causing the four-wheeler to roll over.

The girl was trapped under the Intimidator UTV that landed on its side against an electric transformer box. She died at the scene.

Another teen had minor injuries, while the other two were not seriously hurt.

Investigators believe only one of the teens was wearing a seatbelt.