HOUSTON – A woman was charged after Houston police say she left a child in a hot vehicle for 20 minutes on Tuesday, according to Houston Police Department.

Blanca Chavez, 37, has been charged with abandoning a child with the intent to return.

According to court records, Chavez left a child younger than 15 years old in the vehicle for 20 minutes as outside temperatures reached 94 degrees.

Her bond was set at $1,000. Chavez is expected to make her court appearance on Friday.