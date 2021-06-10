Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting during traffic stop in Fulshear, officials say

FULSHEAR, Texas – According to local law enforcement, an investigation is underway after a suspect was killed by a Fulshear police officer Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:40 a.m. during a traffic stop outside of Fulshear High School in the 9300 block of Charger Way. However, sources say the incident does not involve the school.

Police said the suspect ran a stop sign, which led to him being pulled over. The suspect complied and pulled over, but when the officer discovered the man had an active arrest warrant in Virginia for drugs, the suspect got agitated while the officer tried to detain him.

Police said the suspect said he felt sick during the traffic stop, but as the officer was calling for medical assistance, the suspect shoved the officer to the ground and ran to his vehicle. Police said the officer tried to jump into the vehicle to stop him, but the suspect sped off. Police said the officer was hanging on the vehicle and feared for his life, and fired several shots at the suspect before letting go.

Ad

Police said the suspect drove away but eventually crashed into a tree in a ditch.

The officer involved suffered minor injuries to his leg, such as scrapes and cuts, police said. He was treated at the scene.

The officer has been with the Fulshear Police Department for two years, according to the department.

The Texas Rangers and Fort Bend County deputies are assisting Fulshear police in their investigation. In addition, the high school’s surveillance videos, the officer’s bodycam and dashcam are being reviewed.