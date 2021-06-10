‘He’s a predator.’ Police searching for more victims after man charged with indecency with child

Oak Ridge North Police said they arrested a man on Wednesday who has since been charged with a felony for indecency with a minor.

Police said the suspect is Yobani Martinez-Mendoza, 25, who remains behind bars in the Montgomery County Jail.

“He met this girl at a what we’re understanding was some type of juvenile party,” said Police Chief Tom Libby. “From this incident, from what we’ve learned and seen in his actions, he’s a predator.”

According to investigators, they spotted a car in a vacant lot on Monday. Inside, police said they found Martinez-Mendoza half-dressed along with a 14-year-old girl he met months before at a party.

Investigators said when Martinez-Mendoza was questioned by police that he was 18 before running away.

That’s when police said they set up a perimeter to search for him.

“After several hours search is called off and he was not located,” Libby said.

Police eventually arrested Martinez-Mendoza on Wednesday when it was learned his actual age is 25.