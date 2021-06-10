H-E-B makes masks optional for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees and vendors

HOUSTON – H-E-B announced Wednesday that masks will now be optional for fully vaccinated customers, partners and vendors. The policy change is effective immediately.

Store officials released a statement saying they are “encouraged by the favorable COVID-19 trends in Texas,” and they made the change after reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After Gov. Greg Abbott dropped the statewide mask mandate on March 10, H-E-B loosened its policy and said masks would be “strongly encouraged” but not required for customers. The company also required masks for its employees and vendors.

The new move makes mask-wearing optional for store employees and vendors.

H-E-B’s mask policy:

“At H-E-B, the health and safety of our Partners and customers is our top priority. After reviewing updated guidance from the CDC on mask use, H-E-B will make facial coverings optional for fully vaccinated Partners, vendors, and customers inside our stores. This policy change will take effect on June 9, 2021.

Throughout the pandemic, H-E-B has been a leader in developing strong Covid-19 safety measures to protect our Partners, customers, and communities, and we are encouraged by the favorable Covid-19 trends in Texas.”