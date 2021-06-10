Authorities investigating major crash involving DPS trooper near Katy

KATY, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a DPS trooper near Katy.

The crash happened at Peek Road near Beckendorf when a 2003 Chevy van ran a stop sign and hit the trooper. Deputies said the van flipped over.

According to investigators, the van was stolen. Deputies said the driver of the van fled the scene.

The trooper has a cut on his hand, deputies said.

A search is currently underway for the driver of the stolen van.

@HCSOTexas units are at the scene of a major crash at Peek Rd/Beckendorf, involving a DPS trooper in a marked vehicle. Unknown injuries and no other details at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/k7Veg0yTIT — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2021

