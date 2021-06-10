Partly Cloudy icon
Authorities investigating major crash involving DPS trooper near Katy

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

KATY, Texas – Harris County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash involving a DPS trooper near Katy.

The crash happened at Peek Road near Beckendorf when a 2003 Chevy van ran a stop sign and hit the trooper. Deputies said the van flipped over.

According to investigators, the van was stolen. Deputies said the driver of the van fled the scene.

The trooper has a cut on his hand, deputies said.

A search is currently underway for the driver of the stolen van.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

