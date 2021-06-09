Video: Man caught on camera robbing, kidnapping elderly woman in Uptown

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of threatening and kidnapping a woman.

The woman asked not to be identified, but said the incident happened on April 28 when she was working out of a mostly empty office building in the Uptown area.

“He was behind me, he grabbed me, he turned me around and told me he wanted my purse,” said the woman.

The suspect, who was seen in the surveillance video wearing a checkered mask, went through the woman’s purse before taking her bank card and forcing her to drive him to a Bank of America located in the 4300 block of San Felipe, police said.

The woman said she made a $500 cash withdraw before dropping the man back off at his vehicle.

According to the woman, before leaving, the man in the video snapped a picture of her driver’s license and warned her not to do anything or he would come back to harm her.

Ad

“It’s been more than a month, but I’m always thinking about it,” the woman said.

The suspect is described as being a black male between the ages of 20-25, about 5′8″ - 5′10″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police said he was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a mask. His vehicle is described as an older-model, silver vehicle.