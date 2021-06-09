Lone Star College announces reopening of all campuses for fall semester

After more than a year since transitioning to an online learning method due to the coronavirus outbreak, Lone Star College will resume face-to-face instruction at all campuses for the upcoming fall semester.

“We know the last year put a serious strain on our students, faculty and staff,” Lone Star College chancellor Stephen C. Head said in a news release. “Lone Star College has worked hard to ensure we provide a safe and friendly environment as we welcome everyone back to our campuses.”

In addition to in-person classes, the college will provide in-person tutoring and advising services.

“In addition to expanding in-person course offerings, Lone Star College will also provide face-to-face tutoring and advising to help students prepare for the fall semester,” Head said.

In compliance with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, students returning to campus are not required by Lone Star College to wear a mask.

“While Lone Star College no longer requires that masks be worn while on campus, we will respect those still wishing to wear masks and strongly encourage everyone to adhere to social distancing and be vaccinated,” Head said.

Lone Star College will continue to offer courses taught in the hybrid and online models.

The college has purchased laptop computers that will be available for check out, to assist students taking online classes this fall.