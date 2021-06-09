Houston quickly approaches 199th homicide this year, detectives say

HOUSTON – It is no secret-- The streets of Houston are soaked with blood. Houston is quickly approaching 200 homicides for the year.

To date, there have been 199 homicides, which is up from 147 from the same time last year, which is about a 35% increase.

The latest slaying happened at an apartment complex along the 7000 block of Bellfort Street in southeast Houston. One man died from a gunshot wound.

A few hours before that shooting, a man was found dead in northeast Houston.

“Paramedics were dispatched out to the 4000 block of Market Street for a person down. When they arrived, they found a black male, approximately 60-62 years of age, with a gunshot wound to his chest… at this time, we have no information on who shot him or how they shot him,” said HPD Homicide Sergeant J. Horn.

Another shooting occurred downtown on the 1400 block of Franklin Street. A man was shot, according to investigators.

“What we got right now, a truck obviously has several bullet holes, a lot of blood,” said Houston Police Lt. R. Willkens.

Gunfire also erupted overnight in southwest Houston. A man was shot to death while pumping gas along Stella Link Road.