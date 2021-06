Search for 11-year-old Caleb Hunsberger who went missing June 6, 2021 in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON – Officials are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy with Asperger syndrome in southwest Houston Tuesday evening.

Caleb Hunsberger was last seen in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road at 4 p.m.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, black and gray basketball shorts, and wearing no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.