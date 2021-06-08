KPRC 2 anchors, reporters help beautify Emancipation Park ahead of Juneteenth

HOUSTON – Several KPRC 2 anchors, reporters and employees rolled up their sleeves Tuesday morning to help beautify Emancipation Park.

The Juneteenth Beautification Volunteer Day, which was hosted by the Emancipation Park Conservancy, was held at the park from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Several KPRC 2 employees helped de-litter the grounds, wash off signs, wipe down trash cans and recycle bins, de-litter flower beds, pull weeds and return decorative rocks.

Helped beautify Emancipation Park this morning ahead of Juneteenth 🪴🌳🌷 pic.twitter.com/8Xb0v7qwf2 — Lauren Kelly (@KPRC2LaurenK) June 8, 2021

Great day for a get together with this special group at @EPConservancy for beautification volunteer day! 😀 pic.twitter.com/bFat05gjlV — KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) June 8, 2021

Emancipation Park was founded in 1872 by four former slaves known as Reverend Jack Yates, Richard Allen, Richard Brock, and Reverend Elias Dibble.

These men, along with members of the Third and Fourth Ward communities, gathered about $800 to purchase 10 acres of land as a place to commemorate the anniversary of their emancipation on June 19, 1865.