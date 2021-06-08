‘It’s very suspicious’: Neighbors shocked to learn 4-year-old boy who died was injured inside NE Houston apartment

HOUSTON – Police have not released the name of the 4-year-old who died, but officials say they believe he was fatally harmed inside of a northside apartment.

On Monday, only a few details were released about the boy’s condition, which is now tugging at the hearts of neighbors.

“That is sad, real sad,” said one man who lives in the apartment complex, but did not want to be identified.

Injuries found on body of 4-year-old boy who died at hospital, HPD says

“It’s very suspicious. It’s very sad,” said another neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Houston police said the boy died at a hospital around 5:30 pm Sunday. Houston police said on Monday that the boy had clear signs of trauma throughout his body.

“I never heard anything, never. I don’t even know how they look,” a neighbor said.

Sunday night though, it was clear something was wrong.