Injuries found on body of 4-year-old boy who died at hospital, HPD says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway following the death of a 4-year-old boy who died at a local hospital with injuries found on his body, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said the child arrived at Houston Northwest Hospital Sunday and was pronounced dead by hospital staff around 5:25 p.m. Police said that the attending physician said the child had suffered trauma over several parts of his body.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and the boy’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.