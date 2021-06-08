Colorado woman steals $10,000 worth of clothing from 7 different Lululemon stores in Houston area, police say

HOUSTON – Deer Park investigators said 49-year-old Tricia Mullins had a well-orchestrated plan when she traveled to Texas from her home in Colorado to steal clothes from a popular fitness store.

During a routine traffic stop, deputies said they discovered that Mullins had stolen clothes from multiple Lululemon stores in Houston.

“We found that she hit all seven Lululemons in the Houston area, just about $10,000 worth of clothing over Saturday and Sunday,” said Deer Park Police Department Lieutenant Chris Brown.

Brown said the items Mullins stole include 29 pairs of pants worth more than $3,300, 67 shorts worth nearly $5,000, 22 shirts worth $1,700, and much more.

“It’s a lot of high-end clothing, and it’s all different sizes,” Brown said

Police believe Mullins also hit other retailers like Target, Sephora, and REÍ.

“She had anti-theft devices to take off those tags, so she was taking off a lot of the security tags in the stores,” Brown said.

Investigators said Mullins’ well-thought-out scheme unraveled when police spotted her driving through Deer Park Monday with an obstructed tag and pulled her over.