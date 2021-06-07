These are the most in-demand jobs in Houston for college grads, study finds

Are you a recent college graduate looking for a career in Houston?
A study by RentCafé, an online source for apartment hunters, found the top 50 hottest jobs for 2021 college graduates.
RentCafé based its ranking on median wage and employment per 1,000 jobs.
Here are the 10 most in-demand jobs in Houston for college grads, according to RentCafé:
- Petroleum engineers
- Sales managers
- Computer systems analyst
- Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
- Medical and health services managers
- Chemical engineers
- Industrial engineers
- Software developers and software quality assurance and testers
- Nurse practitioners
- Electrical engineers