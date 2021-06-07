Mostly Cloudy icon
89º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Search continues for driver who killed motorcyclist during hit-and-run crash near Cinco Ranch

Brittany Taylor
, Digital News Editor

Tags: 
local
,
crime
,
hit-and-run
Search driver who killed motorcyclist, Jeremiah Green, during hit-and-run crash near Cinco Ranch on April 16, 2021.
Search driver who killed motorcyclist, Jeremiah Green, during hit-and-run crash near Cinco Ranch on April 16, 2021. (Houston Crime Stoppers)

HOUSTIB – Who killed Jeremiah Green? Houston police and Green’s family would like to know and need the public’s help identifying the suspect involved.

On April 16, police said Green was riding his motorcycle around 12:36 a.m. in the 18500 block of Westheimer Parkway when a white Toyota Tacoma pickup truck struck his bike and fled the scene.

Police said Green suffered major injuries and died as a result of the crash.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: