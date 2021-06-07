Join the conversation: KPRC 2 & Emancipation Park Conservancy team up for a live event on social justice, reform, and our community

KPRC 2 is partnering with Houston’s Emancipation Park Conservancy to host a live webinar on social justice, reform, and our community. It’s one of many events EPC has planned to celebrate Juneteenth this month.
The public is invited to register for the webinar occurring this Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m.
KPRC 2 meteorologist and host of Houston Newsmakers Khambrel Marshall will serve as moderator of the discussion, which will focus on policing in minority communities and improving relationships, especially in African American neighborhoods.
To attend this live, virtual event, REGISTER HERE.
The panelists for the webinar are:
- Chief Troy Finner, Houston Police Department
- Dr. Melanye Price, inaugural director of The Ruth J. Simmons Center for Race and Justice at Prairie View University
- Dr. Howard Henderson, founding director of the Center for Justice Research at Texas Southern University
- Dr. Dameion Cook, founding principal of Mickey Leland College Preparatory for Young Men
For more events hosted by the Emancipation Park Conservancy, click HERE.