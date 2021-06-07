Cloudy icon
Join the conversation: KPRC 2 & Emancipation Park Conservancy team up for a live event on social justice, reform, and our community

Tags: 
Juneteenth
,
Police Reform
,
Troy Finner
,
Social Justice
,
Emancipation Park Conservancy
KPRC 2 and Emancipation Park Conservancy are teaming up for a live discussion on social justice, reform, and community.
KPRC 2 is partnering with Houston’s Emancipation Park Conservancy to host a live webinar on social justice, reform, and our community. It’s one of many events EPC has planned to celebrate Juneteenth this month.

The public is invited to register for the webinar occurring this Wednesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m.

KPRC 2 meteorologist and host of Houston Newsmakers Khambrel Marshall will serve as moderator of the discussion, which will focus on policing in minority communities and improving relationships, especially in African American neighborhoods.

To attend this live, virtual event, REGISTER HERE.

The panelists for the webinar are:

For more events hosted by the Emancipation Park Conservancy, click HERE.

