Deputies open investigation into deadly deputy-involved shooting in Fort Bend County

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting scene involving one of their deputies.

The shooting happened Saturday just after 10 p.m. at the Knights Of Columbus hall located in the 13600 block of SH-36.

At this time, it’s unclear what led up to the shooting or the condition of the person shot.

However, organizers at the hall said it occurred during a quinceanera.

KPRC 2 has reached out to the FBCSO about the incident and was told a press release would be sent out later Sunday.