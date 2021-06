HOUSTON – Emergency workers are searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Matagorda Beach Sunday.

The U.S. Coast Guard told KPRC 2 there was a rip current issue when the child went missing around 6:30 or 7:00 p.m. near Jetty Park.

A second swimmer was also there, but there’s no word on that person.

KPRC 2 is waiting on word from the Coast Guard about the search and will update this story as more information becomes available.