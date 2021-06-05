‘This was our dream home.’ Residents seek to keep Balmoral neighborhood lagoon access private

HUMBLE, Texas – Have you ever been the victim of a bait and switch?

You know, sold on the idea that you were getting one thing, only to find out you were getting something else, a lot different.

Several families with homes in the Humble area have reached out to KPRC 2 upset. They said they bought into a Balmoral community where they thought they were going to have their own private crystal clear lagoon and water park, the Balmoral Crystal Clear Lagoon And Beach Club.

Now they said they feel like they were duped.

Yirandy Neris said she and her husband thought the lagoon would be their own private paradise, strictly for residents of the Balmoral neighborhood alone.

“We are completely outraged. The lagoon is the key selling point of this community and it was offered to us as we came here as a private amenity. Not to be shared with the public,” Neris said.

In addition, Neris said residents of the neighborhood have to pay between $1,200 and $1,600 a year in POA fees for that lagoon and the rest of their amenities.

“We, as homeowners, are being charged this high tax rate and these HOA fees and we are not even able to enjoy the lagoon and bring our kids over. Why? Because it is too crowded a lot of the time with non-residents from the public,” Neris said.

