Mostly Cloudy icon
73º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Jewelry store employee fires at suspects after smash-and-grab attempt at Katy Mills Mall, police say

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: 
Katy Mills Mall
,
Shopping Center
,
Smash and grab
,
shooting
,
Crime
Police responding to shooting at Katy Mills Mall
Police responding to shooting at Katy Mills Mall (KPRC)

HOUSTON – Authorities are investigating after a shooting at Katy Mills Mall Friday night.

Katy police responded to reports of a shooting at the mall around 7 p.m.

Authorities said two men walked inside a jewelry store with a nail gun and smashed a display case.

Police said an employee at the jewelry store pulled out a gun and fired three shots.

Authorities said no one in the mall was injured, but it’s not clear if any of the suspects were shot.

The attempted robbers fled the scene in a white-colored vehicle that was waiting outside of the mall, according to police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: