What you’re listening to now: The best podcasts according to viewers

I don’t know about you, but when I get the rare opportunity to unplug from the world around me, put in my earbuds to take a walk or do a mindless chore - I can never find a good podcast to play.

Then I spend half of my free time searching for something that interests me. On one of those occasions recently, I turned to Facebook to ask viewers to recommend podcasts they enjoy. I got a great list of more than 40 podcasts that I want to sample. I compiled them all here to make it easier to bookmark. Scroll down to see the list. I hope you find something you love.

If you want to weigh in on any of the suggestions or add your own recommendation, please chime in at the bottom of this article.

Podcasts by actors & entertainers

Liz Latta from Livingston recommends “Literally with Rob Lowe.”

What Lowe says it’s about: “This is literally a podcast where people I love, admire, and know well will be in a safe space to really let their hair down (assuming they have any). I will cover the thoughtful to the extremely random. So join me and my guests from the world of movies, TV, sports, music, and culture for fun, wide-ranging, free-wheeling conversations.”

Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad