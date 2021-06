On the job hunt? The Galleria is making it easy, lining up multiple career options all in one place.

The Galleria is hosting a Career Expo with more than 20 on-site stores and restaurants.

The participating businesses are hiring for full-time and part-time positions.

The Career Expo takes place from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, June 12 - 13 at the first level of the mall near Saks Fifth Avenue.

