Another female deputy set to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office

HOUSTON – Another female deputy is set to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

The female deputy is expected to share her story in a news conference Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

Her attorney says her Precinct 1 commander repeatedly touched her and fondled her during an undercover operation, and she was instructed to let him do so.

The attorney says she was a victim of sexual misconduct at the hands of top officials inside the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office. Her attorney also adds there is a shocking photo of an undercover operation they are set to release Wednesday.

The deputy joins a growing lawsuit of several female deputies alleging Constable Alan Rosen oversaw and approved prostitution sting operations. In the lawsuit, the deputies claimed they were subjected to sexual harassment, unwarranted touching, unwanted kissing, molestation and sexual ridicule by their male commanders. This was all while working what they called “bachelor party sting operations,” the women said.

There are also allegations that Constable Alan Rosen knew this was happening. Constable Rosen said internal affairs found no violation of law or policy after ordering an investigation. And the lawsuit was an effort to “impugn the good reputation of the hard-working men and women of the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.”