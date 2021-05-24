New lawsuit to outline disturbing allegations against members of the Harris County Constable Office Pct. 1

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct involving high-ranking members of the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Office is expected to file Monday morning.

The lawsuit will be filed on behalf of three former and current female deputies and a Human Trafficking advocate, who claimed the department knew about sexual misconduct but did nothing to stop it. The lawsuit names Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, Assistant Chief Chris Gore and Lieutenant Shane Rigdon.

The female deputies claim they were recruited to the department’s Human Trafficking Unit and molested by their intoxicated male commanding officers during undercover operations that they called bachelor party-style prostitution stings.

“I counted at first, three, four, five, six, perhaps more allegations of the Texas Penal Code. Allegations ranging from official misconduct to tampering with a government document to tampering with physical evidence to sexual assault,” said KPRC 2 Legal Analyst Brian Wice.

The lawsuit claims the women tried reporting the alleged abuse but were ridiculed, retaliated against and reassigned to less prestigious duties.

A whistleblower and human trafficking advocate at the constable’s office came forward on the women’s behalf but the lawsuit said she has fired shortly after.

“If these allegations are proven true by a preponderance of the evidence, I think that reasonable people could conclude that this was an ongoing quasi-criminal enterprise,” Wice said.

The lawsuit also alleges that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg was aware of the allegations but said she did nothing to stop it.