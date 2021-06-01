VIDEO: Catalytic converter theft leads to wild confrontation, shooting in west Houston

HOUSTON – Police are searching for three men after a confrontation over a catalytic converter theft led to a shooting in west Houston.

Houston police said it all began around 7:30 p.m. on April 23, when a woman taking out trash saw someone under her sibling’s vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot in the 7700 block of Corporate. He had a saw and was trying to remove a catalytic converter, according to police.

When the woman told her family member what she saw, her sibling and several other relatives ran outside to confront the suspects.

Both men then ran to their vehicle and one returned to the area with a gun and began to shoot at the group. In the rush to the car, they dropped their saw, which one of the people confronting them picked up. To get the saw back, one of the suspects started to shoot at the group and managed to retrieve the saw as the group fled.

The suspect ran back to the vehicle and fled the scene.

