Photo shows the original Emancipation Proclamation on display in the Rotunda of the National Archives in Washington. President Abraham Lincoln first issued the Emancipation Proclamation declaring all slaves free in Confederate territory on Sept. 22, 1862. Juneteenth, the oldest holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States, originated 155 years ago. Celebrations have typically included parades, barbecues, concerts and readings of the Emancipation Proclamation. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, commemorates the enforced end of slavery in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

The holiday celebrates freeing the last enslaved people in America.

Here are 10 Juneteenth celebration events happing around Houston:

Juneteenth: Four Galveston Women

Organizer: Nia Cultural Center

When: 6 p.m. 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 11

Where: 2211 Strand St., Galveston

