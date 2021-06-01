Leaders urge people to prepare as hurricane season begins

HOUSTON – Tuesday was the start of hurricane season and leaders are urging people to prepare for an active season.

After a record number of storms in 2020, NOAA has forecasted another above-normal hurricane season with 13 to 20 named storms.

“It’s time to get ready for the busiest time of the year for disasters in America,” said President Biden.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, these are the five things to do every year:

Plan an evacuation route - Especially if you live along the Gulf Coast.

Gather emergency supplies - Such as water, non-perishable food items, flashlights and batteries.

Take an inventory of your belongings - Making it easier to file an insurance claim.

Review insurance policies – Checking if you have adequate coverage in case you must rebuild your home or replace belongings.

Prepare your home – Like fitting plywood to your windows and cutting down loose branches.

During a power outage, the Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning families about the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators.

Carbon monoxide caused at least 11 deaths and 1,400 hospitalizations during the winter storm in Texas.

“CO is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill you and your family in minutes,” said Karla Crosswhite with the Consumer Product Safety Commission.