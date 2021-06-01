Husband charged with murder after slitting wife’s throat in attempted murder-suicide, police says

Carlos Guzman, man accused of slitting wife's throat in southwest Houston on Sunday, May 30

HOUSTON – A man has been arrested and charged after police said he stabbed his wife to death and then attempted to kill himself.

Carlos Guzman is now charged with murder after police said he slit his wife, Noelia Guzman’s, throat at their home located at 3342 Wuthering Heights Drive on Sunday, May 30.

HPD: Woman dies after throat slit during attempted murder-suicide in southwest Houston

Noelia, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said Carlos stabbed Noelia multiple times before cutting himself in an attempted murder-suicide.

Houston Police Sgt. Adrian Lopez said police found Carlos in the backyard with a knife. Officers said they told him to drop the knife but he refused. They used a taser to subdue him and take him into custody.