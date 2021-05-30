HPD: Woman dies after throat slit during attempted murder-suicide in southwest Houston

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

HOUSTON – A woman is dead after her throat was slit during an attempted murder-suicide, Houston Police said.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 3300 block of Wuthering Heights Dr. around 8 a.m. Sunday on a report of an assault in progress. On arrival, they located the woman, who sustained a laceration to her throat and was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said a the suspect killed the woman by cutting her throat with a knife.

The suspect is in the hospital recovering from his injuries, according to the Houston Police Department. It’s not yet known how he tried to kill himself. The suspect’s relationship to the victim is not yet known.

Two juveniles were present when the incident occurred.

Police have not released any additional details regarding the incident at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.