Have you seen him? Authorities searching for missing man with intellectual disabilities

Alfonso Flores Jr. was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on May 31 as a location in the 1300 block of Bayou Drive in the San Antonio area.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a man who has intellectual disabilities.

Flores is 37 years old with brown hair and black eyes. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to authorities. Officials said Flores is also missing his big and long toe on his right foot.

He was last seen wearing a Texas Longhorns cap, a black shirt with a NASA logo, black shorts and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7579.