Harding Street raid update: Ex-HPD officer Steven Bryant pleads guilty in federal court

HOUSTON – A former Houston Police Department narcotics officer pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to federal charges in connection to the 2019 deadly Harding Street raid.

Steven Bryant, 47, pleaded guilty in federal court via Zoom to destruction, alteration or falsification of government records. Federal prosecutors said Bryant prepared and completed a report where he falsely claimed to have assisted Gerald Goines in the investigation that left Dennis Tuttle and Rhogena Nicholas dead in the botched raid.

Steven Bryant (Houston Police Department)

On Tuesday, federal prosecutor Alamdar Hamdani said Bryant never visited or witnessed any purchases of drugs at the couple’s home at 7815 Harding Street. Hamdani added Bryant submitted a false report with the intent to impede the investigation into the deadly raid.

Bryant admitted that the facts presented by Hamdani were true, pleading guilty to the charge. He remains on bond pending sentencing which is set for August 24, 2021.

Ad

Bryant is the first officer charged in this case to plead guilty.

Mike Doyle, an attorney representing the family of Rhogena Nicholas, issued the following statement to KPRC 2:

“The guilty plea by Mr. Bryant opens the door for him to tell what truly happened before, during, and after the murderous raid. He does not have to continue participating in the city’s million-dollar continuing cover up of how and why Rhogena Nicolas and Dennis Tuttle were murdered in their own home by HPD’s officers. The Nicholas family will continue to fight to uncover the rest of the concealed facts.”