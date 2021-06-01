Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

3-year-old dies after he was found floating in Crosby-area pond, authorities say

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy drowned Sunday in the Crosby area, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said adults looking for the child found him floating in the pond unresponsive in the 1600 block of Kennings Road around 9 p.m.

KPRC 2 is asking for more information and will share updated information as it becomes available.

