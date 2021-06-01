3-year-old dies after he was found floating in Crosby-area pond, authorities say

HOUSTON – A 3-year-old boy drowned Sunday in the Crosby area, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed Tuesday.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said adults looking for the child found him floating in the pond unresponsive in the 1600 block of Kennings Road around 9 p.m.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a call for service at the 1600 blk of Kennings Rd (Crosby area). A 3-yr-old male was found in a pond. The child was transported to a hospital, unknown condition. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/PpAbVaY2k1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 31, 2021

