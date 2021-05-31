Local coffee shop commemorates Tulsa Massacre with limited-edition cups

A local coffee shop is helping to share an often untold story about the Tulsa Massacre, a horrific event when a mob of white city officials and residents attacked Black residents and businesses in 1921.

HOUSTON – A local coffee shop is helping to share an often untold story about the Tulsa Massacre, a horrific event when a mob of white city officials and residents attacked Black residents and businesses in 1921.

Hundreds of people were killed, and a thriving Black neighborhood, known as Black Wall Street, was burned and destroyed in Oklahoma.

To highlight the centennial anniversary of the massacre, Day 6 Coffee is offering limited-edition coffee cups. The item will be available through Juneteenth (June 19).

To receive the Greenwood District-inspired cups, guests must purchase a specialty latte for $5.50. Flavors include lavender, cheesecake, and matcha.

Owner RJ Wilson said the coffee cup artwork represents many themes of the past, present, and future of Black businesses.

He said the giraffe represents peace and individuality while the elephant represents prosperity, luck, strength, and wisdom.

“The music notes represent the vibrancy and upbeat feel it had back then but it’s coming back once again but with a different rhythm,” Wilson said.

The cups also come with a QR code that links to a short documentary about the Tulsa Massacre: