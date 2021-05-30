HPD: 2 people killed in high-speed crash on East Freeway

HOUSTON – Two people died in a high-speed crash on the East Freeway, Houston Police said.

According to preliminary reports, at around 2 a.m. Sunday, an HPD officer traveling eastbound on the East freeway near Normandy and observed a Dodge Hellcat Charger pass him in the fast lane at a high rate of speed. The officer activated his lights in an attempt to catch up to the Charger.

Shortly after, the officer observed the Charger crash into multiple vehicles. One vehicle subsequently caught fire. Two passengers in that vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Altogether, four people were transported from the scene.

Police detained the driver in the Dodge Hellcat Charger.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.