Texas sales tax holiday mash-up: Save on on water, energy-efficient products Memorial Day weekend

Saturday through Monday, two sales tax holidays — the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday and the Water Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday -- will run concurrently. Throughout the weekend, Texas shoppers can save money on certain energy- and water-efficient products.

Both sales tax holidays run from 12:01 a.m. Saturday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.

The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates Texas shoppers will save about $13.4 million in state and local sales taxes during the weekend.

“Outdated water systems and inefficient appliances, along with triple-digit temperatures, can put a tremendous strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a release. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

There’s no limit to the number of qualifying products a shopper can purchase tax free. For more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday or the ENERGY STAR Sales Tax Holiday, visit the Comptroller’s website.

Qualifying Water-Efficient Products

During the holiday period, shoppers can buy any product tax free that displays a WaterSense label or logo. These items can be bought for either personal or business purposes. Texans can also buy certain water-conserving products tax free during the holiday period. Unlike WaterSense®-labeled items, these items are only exempt when you purchased for use at a residential property.