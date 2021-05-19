Cloudy icon
Consumer

Memorial Day and ENERGY STAR Tax-Free Weekend mash-up means big savings

Amy Davis
, Consumer Expert

HOUSTON – If you are currently looking to make a major appliance purchase, hold off until Memorial Day Weekend.

You will see even bigger discounts because it is also the Texas’ Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday.

ENERGY STAR Tax-free weekend details

Beginning Saturday, May 29 through midnight, Monday, May 31, you can buy the following Energy Star-labeled items tax-free:

  • Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)
  • Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)
  • Ceiling fans
  • Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
  • Clothes washers
  • Dishwashers
  • Dehumidifiers

Not all Energy Star items are tax exempt. You will still have to pay taxes on these items:

  • Water heaters
  • Clothes dryers
  • Freezers
  • Stoves
  • Attic fans
  • Heat pumps
  • Aine refrigerators
  • Kegerators
  • Beverage chillers

You can make your purchases online or in-store to get tax-free savings.

