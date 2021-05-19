Memorial Day and ENERGY STAR Tax-Free Weekend mash-up means big savings

HOUSTON – If you are currently looking to make a major appliance purchase, hold off until Memorial Day Weekend.

You will see even bigger discounts because it is also the Texas’ Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday.

ENERGY STAR Tax-free weekend details

Beginning Saturday, May 29 through midnight, Monday, May 31, you can buy the following Energy Star-labeled items tax-free:

Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)

Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)

Ceiling fans

Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs

Clothes washers

Dishwashers

Dehumidifiers

Not all Energy Star items are tax exempt. You will still have to pay taxes on these items:

Water heaters

Clothes dryers

Freezers

Stoves

Attic fans

Heat pumps

Aine refrigerators

Kegerators

Beverage chillers

You can make your purchases online or in-store to get tax-free savings.

Ad