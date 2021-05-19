Memorial Day and ENERGY STAR Tax-Free Weekend mash-up means big savings

HOUSTON – If you are currently looking to make a major appliance purchase, hold off until Memorial Day Weekend.
You will see even bigger discounts because it is also the Texas’ Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday.
ENERGY STAR Tax-free weekend details
Beginning Saturday, May 29 through midnight, Monday, May 31, you can buy the following Energy Star-labeled items tax-free:
- Air conditioners (with a sales price of $6,000 or less)
- Refrigerators (with a sales price of $2,000 or less)
- Ceiling fans
- Incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
- Clothes washers
- Dishwashers
- Dehumidifiers
Not all Energy Star items are tax exempt. You will still have to pay taxes on these items:
- Water heaters
- Clothes dryers
- Freezers
- Stoves
- Attic fans
- Heat pumps
- Aine refrigerators
- Kegerators
- Beverage chillers
You can make your purchases online or in-store to get tax-free savings.