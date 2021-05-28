Neighbor saves man after he was shot, robbed in SW Houston

One bullet pierced James Ortega’s abdomen and another shattered his elbow.

Twelve days later Ortega remained in ICU Thursday, recovering from the ambush that nearly killed him.

“He’s doing much better,” said Yuli Almeida, Ortega’s sister. “He’s been off of antibiotics because he’s not developing any infection.”

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Inwood Garden Apartments on the 6500 block of Fairdale Lane in southwest Houston on May 2.

Ortega’s friends told KPRC2 that he had parked his car, got out of it, and began the walk to his apartment when a man ambushed him.

Surveillance video released by Houston police shows the attack, as well as the white four-door sedan the gunman can be seen entering after shooting Ortega. The car has visible damage to its back bumper.

Ortega’s neighbor, who asked that we identify him by Eduardo, said he was driving home when he heard gunshots.

“As I’m approaching Fairdale Lane, I heard a couple of shots,” he said.

