HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner will welcome U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm to Houston as they discuss the American Jobs Plan and its investments to build a clean energy economy.

The plan is expected to create millions of jobs, save consumers money and reduce the health impacts of pollution.

This will be Granholm’s first official trip outside of Washington, D.C. as Energy Secretary.

