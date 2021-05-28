Kroger stores to offer $5M in cash prizes, free groceries for a year to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations

CINCINNATI - JULY 15: The Kroger Co. corporate headquarters is seen July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation's largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is launching a major giveaway to encourage more Americans to get vaccinated.

According to a press release from Kroger, the company’s #CommunityImmunity giveaway campaign will award payouts totaling $5 million in cash prizes and free groceries for a year to selected customers and associates who receive their COVID-19 vaccination from Kroger Health.

Kroger Health is expected to make an announcement regarding prizes, official rules and eligibility in the first week of June.

According to the release, the campaign is being launched in support of the Biden administration’s national effort to get at least 70% of U.S. adults with at least their first dose by July 10.

“To vaccinate more Americans and help bring this pandemic to an end, we all have to do our part, and it’s exciting that Kroger is using innovative tactics to encourage vaccinations among its millions of customers across the country,” said Ian Sams, deputy assistant secretary for public affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to the release, the Kroger Health organization has distributed more than 4.6 million COVID-19 vaccines as of Friday, May 28.

“The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We greatly appreciate President Joe Biden’s leadership and partnership with the private sector to increase vaccinations among the U.S. population, especially people of color and individuals under age 30. As an employer, grocery provider, and community partner, the #CommunityImmunity giveaway is another way we are doing our part to help America recover from the public health crisis and safely return to normal.”