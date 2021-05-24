United Airlines launches sweepstakes to give away free flights to travelers vaccinated against COVID-19

A United Airlines jetliner lifts off from a runway at Denver International Airport, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Denver. On Monday, April 19, 2021, United Airlines said it is still losing money, and it's waiting for a turnaround in lucrative business and international travel to get it back to profitability. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have the chance to win a roundtrip flight for two to any United Airlines destination.

United Airlines will be giving away free flights and one year’s worth of travel to winners of its “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes.

According to a news release from United Airlines, the sweepstakes aims to encourage travelers to get the COVID-19 vaccine in support of the Biden administration’s national effort to get more Americans vaccinated.

“We’re proud to do our part to incentivize people to get their shot,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said. “Thanks to the vaccine, more and more destinations are opening up for travel – and we know our customers are eager to fly. We’re excited to give people one more reason to get vaccinated so they can reunite with friends and family or take that long-awaited vacation which all could be just one shot away.”

To enter the sweepstakes, participants must be enrolled in United Airlines’ Mileage Plus loyalty program and upload their vaccination records to the airline’s mobile app or website between May 24 and June 22.

United Airlines will give away 30 pairs of tickets throughout the month of June, and will announce five grand prize winners of travel for a year on July 1.

For more information including official rules, visit United.com/YourShotToFly.