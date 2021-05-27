Motorcyclist blames road rage after she says driver chased her down I-45

HOUSTON – Some tense moments between a driver and a motorcyclist were caught on camera and shared online.

The woman, who goes by Bisous My Suzuki on social, records her motorcycle rides with a GoPro camera but one trip on Interstate 45 on April 11 was different.

“He chased me for a solid 20 minutes all the way up 45,” the woman said.

She said she was riding the shoulder to cool down when she noticed a car behind her.

“Came up behind me and tried to get in front of me, get aside from me, and that’s when I knew something was wrong,” she said.

She was able to create some distance with the driver but said he eventually caught up, evening stopping on the freeway and getting out of his vehicle.

“It’s road rage, absolutely,” the woman said. “No one should be chasing down a motorcycle. No one should be chasing down another car. Just move on.”

She called the police and stopped at the scene of another accident. The driver stopped there as well.