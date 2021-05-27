Man charged with murder in connection with triple shooting in north Houston

Tayo O. Brown is currently charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

HOUSTON – The man arrested for killing one woman and shooting a man and innocent driver in north Houston on Wednesday has now been identified and charged, according to the Houston Police Department

Tayo O. Brown, 40, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Innocent driver injured during triple shooting at apartment complex in north Houston

Brown is accused of shooting a man and woman before walking into the street and shooting an innocent driver in the 5500 block of De Soto Street.

One of the women Brown shot was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said an HPD officer who was working an extra job at the apartment complex heard the gunshots and arrested Tayo.