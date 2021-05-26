Woman killed, 2 others injured during shooting in north Houston

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and two others injured in a shooting in north Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of De Soto Street around 2:40 p.m.

North officers are at a shooting 5600 Desoto. Adult female deceased at the scene, adult male and adult female transported to the hospital. Possible suspect detained. 202 pic.twitter.com/2G0pQpUT19 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) May 26, 2021

Officers said the woman was found shot to death and an adult male and female were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A suspect was detained at the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.