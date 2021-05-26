Partly Cloudy icon
Woman killed, 2 others injured during shooting in north Houston

Ninfa Saavedra
, Digital Content Specialist

shooting
triple shooting
Houston police
Police lights
Police lights (Pexels stock image)

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was killed and two others injured in a shooting in north Houston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of De Soto Street around 2:40 p.m.

Officers said the woman was found shot to death and an adult male and female were transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A suspect was detained at the scene, according to police.

This is a developing story. Continue to check back for more details.

