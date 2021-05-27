Holocaust Museum Houston presents free admission days for summer

HOUSTON – Visitors are invited to enjoy free admission at the Holocaust Museum Houston this summer, according to a press release.

Complimentary entry is available every second Saturday on June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14. The museum is located at 5401 Caroline Street.

Guests can experience the special juried exhibition, Withstand: Latinx Art in Times of Conflict, at no cost due to a partnership with United Airlines and H-E-B. This exhibit, which explores themes of social justice and human rights through 100 artworks of Houston Latinx artists, is available through Oct. 17.

Vistors can also enjoy special dance and theatre performances, storytimes in English and Spanish, curator-led tours, and entry to the Museum’s permanent Holocaust, Human Rights, Diaries and Samuel Bak galleries.

Summer free days are open to the public, but ticket reservations are required.

If visitors are fully vaccinated, face masks are not required. Visitors in need of a face mask will be provided one. For the safety of our patrons, HMH will provide a finger glove to ensure participation but no direct touch of interactive exhibit elements.

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

Admission is $19 for adults; $15 for seniors (ages 65+), AARP members and active-duty military; always free for children and students through age 18, and free to all visitors on Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.